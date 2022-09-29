Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Research Report 2019-2025

Lightweight materials commonly used in automobiles include high strength steel, aluminum alloy, magnesium alloy, plastic and composite materials

The major drivers of the global automotive lightweight materials market are government regulations on the fuel economy and emission controls, increasing stringent safety regulations, high vehicle production, increasing use of lightweight materials, increasing gasoline prices and fuel economy, and replacement of traditional materials.

In 2019, the market size of Automotive Lightweight Materials is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Lightweight Materials.

This report studies the global market size of Automotive Lightweight Materials, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Automotive Lightweight Materials production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

ArcelorMittal

Rio Tinto

Constellium N.V.

Novelis

Alcoaoration

ThyssenKrupp

Kobe Steel Group

DuPont

BASF SE

LANXESS

Market Segment by Product Type

High Strength

Aluminum

Magnesium

Composite Materials

Plastic

Market Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Automotive Lightweight Materials status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive Lightweight Materials manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Lightweight Materials are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

