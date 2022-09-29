Global and United States Ethylene Glycol Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Ethylene Glycol market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ethylene Glycol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Ethylene Glycol market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7365546/global-united-states-ethylene-glycol-2022-2028-504
Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)
Diethylene Glycol (DEG)
Triethylene Glycol (TEG)
Segment by Application
Coolant and Heat-Transfer Agent
Antifreeze
Precursor to Polymers
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
DOW Chemical
Huntsman International
Reliance Industries
SABIC Innovative Plastics
Sinopec
Akzonobel
BASF
Clariant
Shell
Ineos Oxide
Exxon Mobil
Formosa Plastics
Lotte Chemical
Mitsubishi Chemical
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ethylene Glycol Product Introduction
1.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Ethylene Glycol Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Ethylene Glycol Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Ethylene Glycol Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Ethylene Glycol Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Ethylene Glycol in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Ethylene Glycol Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Ethylene Glycol Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Ethylene Glycol Industry Trends
1.5.2 Ethylene Glycol Market Drivers
1.5.3 Ethylene Glycol Market Challenges
1.5.4 Ethylene Glycol Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Ethylene Glycol Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)
2.1.2 Diethylene Glycol (DEG)
2.1.3 Triethylene Glycol (TEG)
2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global and United States Ethylene Glycol Butyl Ether Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Publications