Global and United States Fiberglass Building Products Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Fiberglass Building Products market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fiberglass Building Products market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Fiberglass Building Products market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
CFRP
GFRP
Other
Segment by Application
Residential
Non-residential
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Braj Binani Group
China Beihai Fiberglass
Johns Manville
Jushi Group
Phifer
PPG Industries
Saint-Gobain
Chongqing Polycomp International
Enduro
KCC Fiberglass
Knauf Insulation
Taishan Fiberglass
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fiberglass Building Products Product Introduction
1.2 Global Fiberglass Building Products Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Fiberglass Building Products Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Fiberglass Building Products Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Fiberglass Building Products Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Fiberglass Building Products Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Fiberglass Building Products Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Fiberglass Building Products Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Fiberglass Building Products in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Fiberglass Building Products Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Fiberglass Building Products Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Fiberglass Building Products Industry Trends
1.5.2 Fiberglass Building Products Market Drivers
1.5.3 Fiberglass Building Products Market Challenges
1.5.4 Fiberglass Building Products Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Fiberglass Building Products Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 CFRP
2.1.2 GFRP
2.1.3 Other
2.2 Global Fiberglass Building Products Market Size by Type
