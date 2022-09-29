Global and United States Fiberglass Building Products Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Fiberglass Building Products market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fiberglass Building Products market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Fiberglass Building Products market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

CFRP

GFRP

Other

Segment by Application

Residential

Non-residential

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Braj Binani Group

China Beihai Fiberglass

Johns Manville

Jushi Group

Phifer

PPG Industries

Saint-Gobain

Chongqing Polycomp International

Enduro

KCC Fiberglass

Knauf Insulation

Taishan Fiberglass

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fiberglass Building Products Product Introduction

1.2 Global Fiberglass Building Products Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Fiberglass Building Products Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Fiberglass Building Products Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Fiberglass Building Products Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Fiberglass Building Products Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Fiberglass Building Products Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Fiberglass Building Products Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Fiberglass Building Products in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Fiberglass Building Products Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Fiberglass Building Products Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Fiberglass Building Products Industry Trends

1.5.2 Fiberglass Building Products Market Drivers

1.5.3 Fiberglass Building Products Market Challenges

1.5.4 Fiberglass Building Products Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Fiberglass Building Products Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 CFRP

2.1.2 GFRP

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Fiberglass Building Products Market Size by Type



