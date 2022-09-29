Global Lightweight Coated Paper Sales Market Report 2021
Lightweight coated mechanical reel printing paper with a grammage of less than 72g. It is used for magazines; mail-order catalogues etc. that are mostly produced in gravure or web offset printing.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Lightweight Coated Paper Market
The global Lightweight Coated Paper market was valued at US$ XX in 2020 and will reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.
Global Lightweight Coated Paper Scope and Market Size
The global Lightweight Coated Paper market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lightweight Coated Paper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Matt LWC Paper
Gloss LWC Paper
Silk LWC Paper
Segment by Application
Advertising Material
Catalogues
Magazines
Brochures
Others
The Lightweight Coated Paper market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Lightweight Coated Paper market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
By Company
UPM
SCA
Norske Skog Group
SAPPI
Nippon Paper Group
Stora Enso
Holmen
Kruger
Oji Paper
SunPro Group
Catalyst Paper
Table of content
1 Lightweight Coated Paper Market Overview
1.1 Lightweight Coated Paper Product Scope
1.2 Lightweight Coated Paper Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Lightweight Coated Paper Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3 Lightweight Coated Paper Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Lightweight Coated Paper Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.4 Lightweight Coated Paper Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Lightweight Coated Paper Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Lightweight Coated Paper Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Lightweight Coated Paper Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Lightweight Coated Paper Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Lightweight Coated Paper Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Lightweight Coated Paper Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Lightweight Coated Paper Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Lightweight Coated Paper Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Lightweight Coated Paper Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Lightweight Coated Paper
