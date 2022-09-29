Global and United States Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Functional Textile Finishing Agents market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Functional Textile Finishing Agents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Functional Textile Finishing Agents market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Repellent and Release
Flame Retardant
Antimicrobial and Antibacterial
Temperature Regulation
Durable Press and Wrinkle Resistant
Other
Segment by Application
Household
Commercial
Otehr
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Huntsman Corporation
Sumitomo Chemicals
The Dow Chemical Company
BASF
Bayer
Kemira
Archroma
Evonik Industries
FCL
HT Fine Chemical
Kapp-Chemie
Nicca Chemical
Omnova Solutions
Organic Dyes and Pigments
Pulcra Chemicals
Resil Chemicals
Rudolf
The Lubrizol Corporation
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Functional Textile Finishing Agents Product Introduction
1.2 Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Functional Textile Finishing Agents Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Functional Textile Finishing Agents Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Functional Textile Finishing Agents Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Functional Textile Finishing Agents in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Functional Textile Finishing Agents Industry Trends
1.5.2 Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Drivers
1.5.3 Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Challenges
1.5.4 Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 R
