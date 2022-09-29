Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Fertilizer
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7356107/global-phosphorus-fertilizer-2022-478
Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Fertilizer
NPKs Fertilizer
SSP Fertilizer
Others
Segment by Application
Cereals and Grains
Oilseeds
Fruits and Vegetables
Others
By Company
AgroLiquid
CF Industries Holdings Inc.
Coromandel International Ltd.
Corteva Agriscience
Crop Quest Inc.
EuroChem Group AG
Haifa Group
Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.
Indorama Corp.
Israel Chemicals Ltd.
Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC
Saudi Arabian Mining Co.
Nutrien Ltd.
OCP SA
Peptech Biosciences Ltd.
PhosAgro AG
Saskatchewan
The Mosaic Co.
Yara International ASA
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Phosphorus Fertilizer
1.2 Phosphorus Fertilizer Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Fertilizer
1.2.3 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Fertilizer
1.2.4 NPKs Fertilizer
1.2.5 SSP Fertilizer
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Phosphorus Fertilizer Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cereals and Grains
1.3.3 Oilseeds
1.3.4 Fruits and Vegetables
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Phosphorus Fertilizer Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Phosphorus Fertilizer Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Phosphorus Fertilizer Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Phosphorus Fertilizer Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: 2022-2027 Global and Regional Biological Phosphorus Fertilizer Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
2022-2030 Report on Global Phosphorus Starter Fertilizer Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
Phosphorus Fertilizer Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Global Phosphorus Starter Fertilizer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Publications