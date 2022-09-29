Summary

The global and Chinese economies were hit hard in 2020, and the global GDP grew by 5.9% in 2021. Although the global growth prospects improved and there was a V-shaped rebound, this does not mean that the economy has really recovered to the level before the epidemic. The vast majority of countries are still in the stage of recovery after heavy damage and are far from achieving real recovery.

2022 is a year of continuous recovery. Global supply chain disturbance, geopolitical tension, energy price fluctuation, local labor shortage and rising raw material prices will affect the resilience of economic recovery. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the world economy will grow by 4.4% in 2022, of which the U.S. economy will grow by about 4%. Driven by China and India, Asia is expected to become the fastest growing region in the world in 2022. However, China's economic growth has slowed down. The 2022 government work report shows that the expected target of economic growth is set at about 5.5%.

According to research, China has set a growth rate of about 5.5%, which not only focuses on the speed of economic growth, but also anchors the quality of economic development. Scientific and technological innovation, economic and social digitization and green development will be the long-term goals of China's economic development. It is expected that in 2022, major economies such as the United States, Europe and China will introduce more favorable policies to drive the development of switching power supply industry.

Post-pandemic Era-Global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market Analysis 2022, With Top Companies, Sales, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate?, which aims to sort out the development status and trends of the DNA Probe-based Diagnostic industry at home and abroad, estimate the overall market scale of the DNA Probe-based Diagnostic industry and the market share of major countries, DNA Probe-based Diagnostic industry, and study and judge the downstream market demand of DNA Probe-based Diagnostic through systematic research, Analyze the competition pattern of DNA Probe-based Diagnostic, so as to help solve the pain points of various stakeholders in DNA Probe-based Diagnostic industry. This industry research report combines desktop research, qualitative interviews with insiders or experts and other methods to strive for the objectivity and integrity of conclusions and data.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2018- 2028) of DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market by Research Include

NorthAmerica

Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market?

Abbott Laboratories

BD

Thermo Fisher Scientific

F. Hoffmann La Roche

Luminex

bioMerieux

BioGenex US

MP Biomedicals

Biolegio

GE Healthcare

Major Type of DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Covered in Research report:

DNA Probes-Based Products

Direct Detection of Target Sequence

Nucleic Acid Amplification

Gene Detection Using DNA Chips

Gene Detection by DNA Sequencing

Application Segments Covered in Research Market

Cancer Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Others

Table of content

Table of Contents

Post-pandemic Era-Global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market Analysis 2022, With Top Companies, Sales, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 DNA Probes-Based Products -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.1.2 Direct Detection of Target Sequence -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.1.3 Nucleic Acid Amplification -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.1.4 Gene Detection Using DNA Chips -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.1.5 Gene Detection by DNA Sequencing -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Five-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Market Share in Terms of Sales (2018 & 2022 & 2026)

2.2 Regional Market Share in Terms of Revenue (2018 & 2022 & 2026)

2.3 Regional Market Share in Terms of Consumption (2018 & 2022 & 2026)

3 Global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market Assessment by Type

3.1 Global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Sales by Type (2018-2028)

3.2 Global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.3 North America DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.4 Asia DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.5 Europe DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.6 Middle

