Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Reciprocating Air Compressors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems include Garrett Motion, Hanon Systems, UQM Technologies, FISCHER Fuel Cell Compressor, Liebherr, Toyota Industries Corporation, Guangdong Guangshun New Energy Power Technology, Rotrex A/S and Fujian Snowman, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Reciprocating Air Compressors
Centrifugal Compressors
Rotary Screw Compressors
Global Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Global Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Garrett Motion
Hanon Systems
UQM Technologies
FISCHER Fuel Cell Compressor
Liebherr
Toyota Industries Corporation
Guangdong Guangshun New Energy Power Technology
Rotrex A/S
Fujian Snowman
Xeca Turbo Technology
Air Squared
ZCJSD
Easyland Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
