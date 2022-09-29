Summary

The global and Chinese economies were hit hard in 2020, and the global GDP grew by 5.9% in 2021. Although the global growth prospects improved and there was a V-shaped rebound, this does not mean that the economy has really recovered to the level before the epidemic. The vast majority of countries are still in the stage of recovery after heavy damage and are far from achieving real recovery.

2022 is a year of continuous recovery. Global supply chain disturbance, geopolitical tension, energy price fluctuation, local labor shortage and rising raw material prices will affect the resilience of economic recovery. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the world economy will grow by 4.4% in 2022, of which the U.S. economy will grow by about 4%. Driven by China and India, Asia is expected to become the fastest growing region in the world in 2022. However, China's economic growth has slowed down. The 2022 government work report shows that the expected target of economic growth is set at about 5.5%.

According to research, China has set a growth rate of about 5.5%, which not only focuses on the speed of economic growth, but also anchors the quality of economic development. Scientific and technological innovation, economic and social digitization and green development will be the long-term goals of China's economic development. It is expected that in 2022, major economies such as the United States, Europe and China will introduce more favorable policies to drive the development of switching power supply industry.

Post-pandemic Era-Global E-Clinical Trial Solutions Market Analysis 2022, With Top Companies, Sales, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate?, which aims to sort out the development status and trends of the E-Clinical Trial Solutions industry at home and abroad, estimate the overall market scale of the E-Clinical Trial Solutions industry and the market share of major countries, E-Clinical Trial Solutions industry, and study and judge the downstream market demand of E-Clinical Trial Solutions through systematic research, Analyze the competition pattern of E-Clinical Trial Solutions, so as to help solve the pain points of various stakeholders in E-Clinical Trial Solutions industry. This industry research report combines desktop research, qualitative interviews with insiders or experts and other methods to strive for the objectivity and integrity of conclusions and data.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2018- 2028) of E-Clinical Trial Solutions Market by Research Include

NorthAmerica

Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in E-Clinical Trial Solutions Market?

BioClinica

Parexel

Perceptive Informatics

EClinical Solutions

Ecrfplus

Clincase

Merge

Oracle

Medidata Solutions

Clinpal

NTT DATA

Datatrak

Omnicomm

MedNet Solutions

Prelude Dynamics

Nextrials

DSG

EClinForce

Almac

ArisGlobal

DigiGenomics

Major Type of E-Clinical Trial Solutions Covered in Research report:

Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) Solutions

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Solutions

Electronic Clinical Outcomes Assessment (eCOA) Solutions

Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) Solutions

Other

Application Segments Covered in Research Market

Medical Laboratory

Hospital

Pharmaceutical Company

Other

Table of content

Table of Contents

Post-pandemic Era-Global E-Clinical Trial Solutions Market Analysis 2022, With Top Companies, Sales, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) Solutions -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.1.2 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Solutions -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.1.3 Electronic Clinical Outcomes Assessment (eCOA) Solutions -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.1.4 Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) Solutions -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.1.5 Other -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Five-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Market Share in Terms of Sales (2018 & 2022 & 2026)

2.2 Regional Market Share in Terms of Revenue (2018 & 2022 & 2026)

2.3 Regional Market Share in Terms of Consumption (2018 & 2022 & 2026)

3 Global E-Clinical Trial Solutions Market Assessment by Type

3.1 Global E-Clinical Trial Solutions Sales by Type (2018-2028)

3.2 Global E-Clinical Trial Solutions Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.3 North America E-Clinical Trial Solutions Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.4 Asia E-Clinical Trial Solutions Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.5 Europe E-Clinical T

