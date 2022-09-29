Global and China Lightweight Gypsum Board Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Lightweight Gypsum Board market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lightweight Gypsum Board market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the Lightweight Gypsum Board market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Segment by Type

Regular Gypsum Board

Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board

Fire Resistant Gypsum Board

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Saint Gobain (India)

VANS Gypsum

Sherlock Industries

USG Boral (India)

LafargeHolcim

Shreenath Gyptech

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lightweight Gypsum Board Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Lightweight Gypsum Board Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Regular Gypsum Board

1.2.3 Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board

1.2.4 Fire Resistant Gypsum Board

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Lightweight Gypsum Board Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Lightweight Gypsum Board Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Lightweight Gypsum Board Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Lightweight Gypsum Board Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Lightweight Gypsum Board, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Lightweight Gypsum Board Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Lightweight Gypsum Board Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Lightweight Gypsum Board Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Lightweight Gypsum Board Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Lightweight Gypsum Board Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Lightweight Gypsum Board Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Lightweight Gypsum Board Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Glob

