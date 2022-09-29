Global and China Lightweight Gypsum Board Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Lightweight Gypsum Board market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lightweight Gypsum Board market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Lightweight Gypsum Board market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
Regular Gypsum Board
Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board
Fire Resistant Gypsum Board
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Saint Gobain (India)
VANS Gypsum
Sherlock Industries
USG Boral (India)
LafargeHolcim
Shreenath Gyptech
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Lightweight Gypsum Board Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Lightweight Gypsum Board Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Regular Gypsum Board
1.2.3 Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board
1.2.4 Fire Resistant Gypsum Board
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Lightweight Gypsum Board Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Lightweight Gypsum Board Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Lightweight Gypsum Board Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Lightweight Gypsum Board Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Lightweight Gypsum Board, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Lightweight Gypsum Board Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Lightweight Gypsum Board Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Lightweight Gypsum Board Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Lightweight Gypsum Board Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Lightweight Gypsum Board Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Lightweight Gypsum Board Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Lightweight Gypsum Board Competitor Landscape by Players
