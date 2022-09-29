OBD2 Code Reader Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
OBD-II codes, or trouble codes, tell you specifically what's wrong with your car ? from the transmission to the ignition, to brakes and airbags. An OBD-II code reader is an electronic device that plugs into your vehicle's OBD-II port, usually located under the steering column.
This report contains market size and forecasts of OBD2 Code Reader in global, including the following market information:
Global OBD2 Code Reader Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global OBD2 Code Reader Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five OBD2 Code Reader companies in 2021 (%)
The global OBD2 Code Reader market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wired Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of OBD2 Code Reader include Bosch, Craftsman, Mac Tool, Audew Company, Innova Electronics, AUTEL, Foxwelltech, OTC Tools and BlueDriver, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the OBD2 Code Reader manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global OBD2 Code Reader Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global OBD2 Code Reader Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wired
Wireless
Global OBD2 Code Reader Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global OBD2 Code Reader Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global OBD2 Code Reader Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global OBD2 Code Reader Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies OBD2 Code Reader revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies OBD2 Code Reader revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies OBD2 Code Reader sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies OBD2 Code Reader sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bosch
Craftsman
Mac Tool
Audew Company
Innova Electronics
AUTEL
Foxwelltech
OTC Tools
BlueDriver
FIXD
Actron
SEEKONE
Xtrons
