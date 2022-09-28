90 Degree Power Cord Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 90 Degree Power Cord in global, including the following market information:
Global 90 Degree Power Cord Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 90 Degree Power Cord Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K M)
Global top five 90 Degree Power Cord companies in 2021 (%)
The global 90 Degree Power Cord market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ordinary Power Cord Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 90 Degree Power Cord include Volex, Longwell, Electri-Cord, Feller, Quail Electronics, Hongchang Electronics, Americord, CHING CHENG and Prime Wire & Cable, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 90 Degree Power Cord manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 90 Degree Power Cord Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K M)
Global 90 Degree Power Cord Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ordinary Power Cord
Shielded Insulated Power Cord
Global 90 Degree Power Cord Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K M)
Global 90 Degree Power Cord Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Communication
Industrial Equipment
Medical Equipment
Others
Global 90 Degree Power Cord Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K M)
Global 90 Degree Power Cord Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 90 Degree Power Cord revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 90 Degree Power Cord revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 90 Degree Power Cord sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K M)
Key companies 90 Degree Power Cord sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Volex
Longwell
Electri-Cord
Feller
Quail Electronics
Hongchang Electronics
Americord
CHING CHENG
Prime Wire & Cable
AURICH
I-SHENG
Queenpuo
CEP
Yunhuan Electronics
Coleman Cable
Huasheng Electrical
StayOnline
Yung Li
MEGA
ShangYu Jintao
Kord King
GoGreen Power
Tripplite
QIAOPU
Weitien
Ningbo Chenglong
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 90 Degree Power Cord Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 90 Degree Power Cord Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 90 Degree Power Cord Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 90 Degree Power Cord Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 90 Degree Power Cord Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 90 Degree Power Cord Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 90 Degree Power Cord Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 90 Degree Power Cord Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 90 Degree Power Cord Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 90 Degree Power Cord Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 90 Degree Power Cord Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 90 Degree Power Cord Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 90 Degree Power Cord Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 90 Degree Power Cord Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 90 Degree Power Cord Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 90 Degree Power Cord Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
