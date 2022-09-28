Handheld Monocular Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Handheld Monocular in global, including the following market information:
Global Handheld Monocular Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Handheld Monocular Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Handheld Monocular companies in 2021 (%)
The global Handheld Monocular market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Manual Focus Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Handheld Monocular include Feemic, Omegon, Gosky, Roxant, Brush Creek GVI, Svbony, Opticron, Hawke Sport Optics and Bushnell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Handheld Monocular manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Handheld Monocular Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Handheld Monocular Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Manual Focus
Fixed Focus
Global Handheld Monocular Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Handheld Monocular Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Military
Hunting
Competition
Concert
Other
Global Handheld Monocular Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Handheld Monocular Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Handheld Monocular revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Handheld Monocular revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Handheld Monocular sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Handheld Monocular sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Feemic
Omegon
Gosky
Roxant
Brush Creek GVI
Svbony
Opticron
Hawke Sport Optics
Bushnell
Celestron
Vortex Optics
Zeiss
Levenhuk
Nikon
Wingspan Optics
Aurosports
Tech Optics
Hikvision
Brunton
Burris Optics
Lixada
Eyeskey
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Handheld Monocular Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Handheld Monocular Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Handheld Monocular Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Handheld Monocular Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Handheld Monocular Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Handheld Monocular Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Handheld Monocular Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Handheld Monocular Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Handheld Monocular Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Handheld Monocular Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Handheld Monocular Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Handheld Monocular Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Handheld Monocular Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Handheld Monocular Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Handheld Monocular Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Handheld Monocular Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Handheld Monocular Market Siz
