Construction Management App Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Construction management app is a tool to help schedule and track worker to-dos, punch lists, and client billing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Construction Management App in Global, including the following market information:
Global Construction Management App Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Construction Management App market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Construction Management App include Autodesk, Procore, Oracle, Trimble, Sage, Bentley Systems, Fieldwire, Jonas and Buildertrend, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Construction Management App companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Construction Management App Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Construction Management App Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-based
On-premises
Global Construction Management App Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Construction Management App Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Government
Others
Global Construction Management App Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Construction Management App Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Construction Management App revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Construction Management App revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Autodesk
Procore
Oracle
Trimble
Sage
Bentley Systems
Fieldwire
Jonas
Buildertrend
eSUB
CoConstruct
PENTA
CMiC
RedTeam
Bluebeam
Glodon
Yonyou
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Construction Management App Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Construction Management App Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Construction Management App Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Construction Management App Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Construction Management App Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Construction Management App Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Construction Management App Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Construction Management App Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Construction Management App Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Construction Management App Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Management App Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Construction Management App Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Management
