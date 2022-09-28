Side Curtain Airbags Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Side curtain airbags are airbags which deploy to protect the head in the event of a side impact collision. In addition to providing protection during a crash, they also prevent people from being ejected from a vehicle during a rollover, reducing the risk of injuries in a rollover.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Side Curtain Airbags in global, including the following market information:
Global Side Curtain Airbags Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Side Curtain Airbags Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Side Curtain Airbags companies in 2021 (%)
The global Side Curtain Airbags market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Driver Airbag Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Side Curtain Airbags include Autoliv, Joyson Safety Systems, Toyota Gosei, Nihon Plast, Ashimori and Jinzhou Jinheng Automotive Safety System, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Side Curtain Airbags manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Side Curtain Airbags Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Side Curtain Airbags Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Others
Global Side Curtain Airbags Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Side Curtain Airbags Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Car
Commercial Car
Global Side Curtain Airbags Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Side Curtain Airbags Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Side Curtain Airbags revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Side Curtain Airbags revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Side Curtain Airbags sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Side Curtain Airbags sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Autoliv
Joyson Safety Systems
Toyota Gosei
Nihon Plast
Ashimori
Jinzhou Jinheng Automotive Safety System
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Side Curtain Airbags Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Side Curtain Airbags Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Side Curtain Airbags Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Side Curtain Airbags Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Side Curtain Airbags Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Side Curtain Airbags Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Side Curtain Airbags Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Side Curtain Airbags Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Side Curtain Airbags Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Side Curtain Airbags Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Side Curtain Airbags Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Side Curtain Airbags Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Side Curtain Airbags Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Side Curtain Airbags Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Side Curtain Airbags Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Side Curtain Airbags Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
