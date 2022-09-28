Expandable Graphite Flakes Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Expandable graphite is a synthesized intercalation compound of graphite that expands or exfoliates when heated. This material is manufactured by treating flake graphite with various intercalation reagents that migrate between the graphene layers in a graphite crystal and remain as stable species.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Expandable Graphite Flakes in global, including the following market information:

Global Expandable Graphite Flakes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-expable-graphite-flakes-forecast-2022-2028-479

Global Expandable Graphite Flakes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Expandable Graphite Flakes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Expandable Graphite Flakes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 150 ml/g Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Expandable Graphite Flakes include SGL Carbon, NeoGraf Solutions, National de Grafite, Asbury Carbons, Durrans Group, AMG (GK), Maas Graphite, Nippon Graphite and Braide Graphite, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Expandable Graphite Flakes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Expandable Graphite Flakes Market, by Expansion Volume, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Expandable Graphite Flakes Market Segment Percentages, by Expansion Volume, 2021 (%)

Below 150 ml/g

150 ml/g – 350 ml/g

Above 350 ml/g

Global Expandable Graphite Flakes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Expandable Graphite Flakes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flame Retardant

Graphite Foil

Metallurgy

Global Expandable Graphite Flakes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Expandable Graphite Flakes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Expandable Graphite Flakes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Expandable Graphite Flakes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Expandable Graphite Flakes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Expandable Graphite Flakes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SGL Carbon

NeoGraf Solutions

National de Grafite

Asbury Carbons

Durrans Group

AMG (GK)

Maas Graphite

Nippon Graphite

Braide Graphite

HP Materials Solutions

Xincheng Graphite

Jinhui Graphite

Black Dragon Graphite

Yanxin Graphite

Haida Graphite

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-expable-graphite-flakes-forecast-2022-2028-479

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Expandable Graphite Flakes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Expansion Volume

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Expandable Graphite Flakes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Expandable Graphite Flakes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Expandable Graphite Flakes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Expandable Graphite Flakes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Expandable Graphite Flakes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Expandable Graphite Flakes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Expandable Graphite Flakes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Expandable Graphite Flakes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Expandable Graphite Flakes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Expandable Graphite Flakes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Expandable Graphite Flakes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Expandable Graphite Flakes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Expandable Graphite Flakes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Expandable Graphite Flakes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-expable-graphite-flakes-forecast-2022-2028-479

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Expandable Graphite Flakes Market Research Report 2022

https://www.24marketreports.com/latest Publications