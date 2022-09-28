Plant Based Vegan Cheese Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plant based vegan cheese is a non-dairy analogue aimed at vegans and other people who want to avoid animal products, including those who are lactose-intolerant. As with plant milk, plant based cheese can be made from cashews, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, soybeans, coconut oil, rice, almonds and other nuts, and nutritional yeast.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plant Based Vegan Cheese in global, including the following market information:
Global Plant Based Vegan Cheese Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plant Based Vegan Cheese Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Plant Based Vegan Cheese companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plant Based Vegan Cheese market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Soy Cheese Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plant Based Vegan Cheese include MOCHICREAM, Marinfood, Fuji Oil, TOPVALU, Terra Foods, Sagamiya Foods and Bute Island Foods, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plant Based Vegan Cheese manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plant Based Vegan Cheese Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plant Based Vegan Cheese Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Soy Cheese
Almond Cheese
Cashew Cheese
Rice Milk Cheese
Global Plant Based Vegan Cheese Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plant Based Vegan Cheese Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Catering
Ingredients
Retail
Global Plant Based Vegan Cheese Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plant Based Vegan Cheese Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plant Based Vegan Cheese revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plant Based Vegan Cheese revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plant Based Vegan Cheese sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Plant Based Vegan Cheese sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MOCHICREAM
Marinfood
Fuji Oil
TOPVALU
Terra Foods
Sagamiya Foods
Bute Island Foods
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plant Based Vegan Cheese Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plant Based Vegan Cheese Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plant Based Vegan Cheese Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plant Based Vegan Cheese Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plant Based Vegan Cheese Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plant Based Vegan Cheese Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plant Based Vegan Cheese Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plant Based Vegan Cheese Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plant Based Vegan Cheese Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plant Based Vegan Cheese Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plant Based Vegan Cheese Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plant Based Vegan Cheese Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plant Based Vegan Cheese Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant Based Vegan Cheese Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plant Based Vegan Cheese Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant Based Vegan Cheese Companies
4 S
