Graphite Cubical Block Heat Exchangers Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Graphite cubical block heat exchangers consist in a stack of blocks encapsulated in a steel shell. Rows of holes are drilled through graphite blocks both horizontally and vertically to form the process and service channels.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Graphite Cubical Block Heat Exchangers in global, including the following market information:

Global Graphite Cubical Block Heat Exchangers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Graphite Cubical Block Heat Exchangers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Graphite Cubical Block Heat Exchangers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Graphite Cubical Block Heat Exchangers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Horizontal Graphite Cubical Block Heat Exchangers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Graphite Cubical Block Heat Exchangers include GAB Neumann, Mersen, API, CEPIC, CG Thermal, Thurne (Addtech), STRIKO, Corrox Remedies and SGL Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Graphite Cubical Block Heat Exchangers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Graphite Cubical Block Heat Exchangers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Graphite Cubical Block Heat Exchangers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Horizontal Graphite Cubical Block Heat Exchangers

Vertical Graphite Cubical Block Heat Exchangers

Global Graphite Cubical Block Heat Exchangers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Graphite Cubical Block Heat Exchangers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Petrochemicals

Others

Global Graphite Cubical Block Heat Exchangers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Graphite Cubical Block Heat Exchangers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Graphite Cubical Block Heat Exchangers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Graphite Cubical Block Heat Exchangers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Graphite Cubical Block Heat Exchangers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Graphite Cubical Block Heat Exchangers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GAB Neumann

Mersen

API

CEPIC

CG Thermal

Thurne (Addtech)

STRIKO

Corrox Remedies

SGL Group

Qingdao BoHua

Nantong Sunshine

