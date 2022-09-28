Allyl Isothiocyanate Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Allyl isothiocyanate is a colorless to pale yellow oily liquid with a pungent mustard odor. It can make the skin foam, used in the preparation of food additives, medicines, pesticides, fungicides, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Allyl Isothiocyanate in global, including the following market information:

Global Allyl Isothiocyanate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Allyl Isothiocyanate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Allyl Isothiocyanate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Allyl Isothiocyanate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Allyl Isothiocyanate include Xuzhou Nuote Chemical, Nanjing Zhengyuan Chemical, Qingdao Jiahua Chemical and Vent?s, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Allyl Isothiocyanate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Allyl Isothiocyanate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Allyl Isothiocyanate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity 97%

Others

Global Allyl Isothiocyanate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Allyl Isothiocyanate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Additives

Medicine

Insecticide

Fungicide

Others

Global Allyl Isothiocyanate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Allyl Isothiocyanate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Allyl Isothiocyanate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Allyl Isothiocyanate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Allyl Isothiocyanate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Allyl Isothiocyanate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Xuzhou Nuote Chemical

Nanjing Zhengyuan Chemical

Qingdao Jiahua Chemical

Vent?s

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Allyl Isothiocyanate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Allyl Isothiocyanate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Allyl Isothiocyanate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Allyl Isothiocyanate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Allyl Isothiocyanate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Allyl Isothiocyanate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Allyl Isothiocyanate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Allyl Isothiocyanate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Allyl Isothiocyanate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Allyl Isothiocyanate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Allyl Isothiocyanate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Allyl Isothiocyanate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Allyl Isothiocyanate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Allyl Isothiocyanate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Allyl Isothiocyanate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Allyl Isothiocyanate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

