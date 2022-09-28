Thermal Rifle Scope Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermal Rifle Scope in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermal Rifle Scope Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermal Rifle Scope Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Thermal Rifle Scope companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermal Rifle Scope market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wifi Integrated System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermal Rifle Scope include ATN Corp, Pulsar, AGM Global Vision, Sig Sauer, Armasight, PARD-tech, Trijicon, InfiRay and HIKMICRO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermal Rifle Scope manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermal Rifle Scope Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Thermal Rifle Scope Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wifi Integrated System

Without Wifi Integrated System

Global Thermal Rifle Scope Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Thermal Rifle Scope Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military

Hunt

Other

Global Thermal Rifle Scope Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Thermal Rifle Scope Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermal Rifle Scope revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermal Rifle Scope revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermal Rifle Scope sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Thermal Rifle Scope sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ATN Corp

Pulsar

AGM Global Vision

Sig Sauer

Armasight

PARD-tech

Trijicon

InfiRay

HIKMICRO

FLIR

Burris

Bering Optics

Infratech

GSCI

Steiner

Opgal

L3Harris

Nitevizor

OPTIX

Thermion

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermal Rifle Scope Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermal Rifle Scope Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermal Rifle Scope Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermal Rifle Scope Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermal Rifle Scope Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermal Rifle Scope Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermal Rifle Scope Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermal Rifle Scope Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermal Rifle Scope Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermal Rifle Scope Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermal Rifle Scope Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Rifle Scope Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermal Rifle Scope Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Rifle Scope Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermal Rifle Scope Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Rifle Scope Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Thermal Rifle

