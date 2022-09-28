Thermal Rifle Scope Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermal Rifle Scope in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermal Rifle Scope Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermal Rifle Scope Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Thermal Rifle Scope companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermal Rifle Scope market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wifi Integrated System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermal Rifle Scope include ATN Corp, Pulsar, AGM Global Vision, Sig Sauer, Armasight, PARD-tech, Trijicon, InfiRay and HIKMICRO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermal Rifle Scope manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermal Rifle Scope Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Thermal Rifle Scope Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wifi Integrated System
Without Wifi Integrated System
Global Thermal Rifle Scope Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Thermal Rifle Scope Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Military
Hunt
Other
Global Thermal Rifle Scope Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Thermal Rifle Scope Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermal Rifle Scope revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermal Rifle Scope revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermal Rifle Scope sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Thermal Rifle Scope sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ATN Corp
Pulsar
AGM Global Vision
Sig Sauer
Armasight
PARD-tech
Trijicon
InfiRay
HIKMICRO
FLIR
Burris
Bering Optics
Infratech
GSCI
Steiner
Opgal
L3Harris
Nitevizor
OPTIX
Thermion
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermal Rifle Scope Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermal Rifle Scope Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermal Rifle Scope Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermal Rifle Scope Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermal Rifle Scope Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermal Rifle Scope Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermal Rifle Scope Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermal Rifle Scope Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermal Rifle Scope Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermal Rifle Scope Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermal Rifle Scope Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Rifle Scope Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermal Rifle Scope Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Rifle Scope Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermal Rifle Scope Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Rifle Scope Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Thermal Rifle
