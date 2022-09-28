Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Motorized Pan and Tilt Head in global, including the following market information:

Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Motorized Pan and Tilt Head companies in 2021 (%)

The global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Remote Control Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Motorized Pan and Tilt Head include Bescor, Vidpro, CamRanger, Proaim, Datavideo, CobraCrane, VariZoom, Mcoplus and Libec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Motorized Pan and Tilt Head manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Remote Control

Application Control

Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Smartphone

Action Camera

Camera

Other

Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Motorized Pan and Tilt Head revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Motorized Pan and Tilt Head revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Motorized Pan and Tilt Head sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Motorized Pan and Tilt Head sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bescor

Vidpro

CamRanger

Proaim

Datavideo

CobraCrane

VariZoom

Mcoplus

Libec

Syrp

2B Security

Rhino Camera Gear

ProAm USA

Hague Camera Supports

Glidecam

Studio Assets

Vinten

edelkrone

Panasonic

Zanus

Blue Icon (Tianjin) Technology

Andoer

Neewer

Movo

YC Onion

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

