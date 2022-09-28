Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Motorized Pan and Tilt Head in global, including the following market information:
Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Motorized Pan and Tilt Head companies in 2021 (%)
The global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Remote Control Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Motorized Pan and Tilt Head include Bescor, Vidpro, CamRanger, Proaim, Datavideo, CobraCrane, VariZoom, Mcoplus and Libec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Motorized Pan and Tilt Head manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Remote Control
Application Control
Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Smartphone
Action Camera
Camera
Other
Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Motorized Pan and Tilt Head revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Motorized Pan and Tilt Head revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Motorized Pan and Tilt Head sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Motorized Pan and Tilt Head sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bescor
Vidpro
CamRanger
Proaim
Datavideo
CobraCrane
VariZoom
Mcoplus
Libec
Syrp
2B Security
Rhino Camera Gear
ProAm USA
Hague Camera Supports
Glidecam
Studio Assets
Vinten
edelkrone
Panasonic
Zanus
Blue Icon (Tianjin) Technology
Andoer
Neewer
Movo
YC Onion
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Motorized Pan and Tilt Head Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
