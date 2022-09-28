Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Solutions Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Solutions in Global, including the following market information:
Global Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Solutions include MRT Corp, SMRT Corporation, Boeing, ULTra, Vectus, 2getthere and Nippon Koei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Personal Rapid Transit (PRT)
Group Rapid Transit (GRT )
Global Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
City Traffic
Tourist Traffic
Other
Global Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MRT Corp
SMRT Corporation
Boeing
ULTra
Vectus
2getthere
Nippon Koei
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Solutions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Solutions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Solutions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Solutions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Solutions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Solutions Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Solutions Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Solution
