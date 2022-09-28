Auto Tracking Phone Mount Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Auto Tracking Phone Mount in global, including the following market information:
Global Auto Tracking Phone Mount Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Auto Tracking Phone Mount Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Auto Tracking Phone Mount companies in 2021 (%)
The global Auto Tracking Phone Mount market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Face Tracking Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Auto Tracking Phone Mount include Pivo, LAIZESKE, Obsbot, Sandberg, axGear, Foxnovo, Follow By Edgee, Rhino and Ulanzi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Auto Tracking Phone Mount manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Auto Tracking Phone Mount Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Auto Tracking Phone Mount Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Face Tracking
Body Tracking
Global Auto Tracking Phone Mount Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Auto Tracking Phone Mount Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Taking Photo
Video Shooting
Other
Global Auto Tracking Phone Mount Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Auto Tracking Phone Mount Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Auto Tracking Phone Mount revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Auto Tracking Phone Mount revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Auto Tracking Phone Mount sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Auto Tracking Phone Mount sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pivo
LAIZESKE
Obsbot
Sandberg
axGear
Foxnovo
Follow By Edgee
Rhino
Ulanzi
TIKISOKA
Apai Genie
PicBot
ZHIYUN-TECH
Powerextra
CJ Tech
Hohem
Tiggu
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Auto Tracking Phone Mount Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Auto Tracking Phone Mount Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Auto Tracking Phone Mount Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Auto Tracking Phone Mount Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Auto Tracking Phone Mount Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Auto Tracking Phone Mount Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Auto Tracking Phone Mount Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Auto Tracking Phone Mount Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Auto Tracking Phone Mount Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Auto Tracking Phone Mount Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Auto Tracking Phone Mount Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Auto Tracking Phone Mount Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Auto Tracking Phone Mount Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Auto Tracking Phone Mount Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Auto Tracking Phone Mount Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Auto Tracking Phone Moun
