Ultrasonic Animal Repeller Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultrasonic Animal Repeller in global, including the following market information:

Global Ultrasonic Animal Repeller Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ultrasonic Animal Repeller Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Ultrasonic Animal Repeller companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ultrasonic Animal Repeller market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solar Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ultrasonic Animal Repeller include Bird-X, Duranom, Amerfist, izbie, Aspectek, Hoont, PestAway, X-pest and SWISSINNO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ultrasonic Animal Repeller manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ultrasonic Animal Repeller Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ultrasonic Animal Repeller Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solar Battery

USB Cable

Global Ultrasonic Animal Repeller Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ultrasonic Animal Repeller Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Garden

Orchard

Lawn

Farm

Other

Global Ultrasonic Animal Repeller Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ultrasonic Animal Repeller Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ultrasonic Animal Repeller revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ultrasonic Animal Repeller revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ultrasonic Animal Repeller sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Ultrasonic Animal Repeller sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bird-X

Duranom

Amerfist

izbie

Aspectek

Hoont

PestAway

X-pest

SWISSINNO

Vitax Limited

Critterkil

Pestrol

Guardian

Leaven Enterprise

Aosion

FTC

Bell & Howell

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ultrasonic Animal Repeller Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ultrasonic Animal Repeller Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ultrasonic Animal Repeller Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ultrasonic Animal Repeller Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ultrasonic Animal Repeller Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ultrasonic Animal Repeller Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ultrasonic Animal Repeller Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ultrasonic Animal Repeller Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ultrasonic Animal Repeller Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ultrasonic Animal Repeller Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ultrasonic Animal Repeller Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultrasonic Animal Repeller Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultrasonic Animal Repeller Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultrasonic Animal Repeller Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ultrasonic Animal Repeller Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultrasoni

