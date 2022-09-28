Personal Alarm for Women Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal Alarm for Women in global, including the following market information:

Global Personal Alarm for Women Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Personal Alarm for Women Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-personal-alarm-for-women-forecast-2022-2028-259

Global top five Personal Alarm for Women companies in 2021 (%)

The global Personal Alarm for Women market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Active Alarm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Personal Alarm for Women include She?s Birdie, SLFORCE, Kuros, BASU, Alphahom, TrailSurvivor, Hootie, Spartan Defense and MaxxmAlarm, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Personal Alarm for Women manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Personal Alarm for Women Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Personal Alarm for Women Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Active Alarm

Passive Alarm

Global Personal Alarm for Women Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Personal Alarm for Women Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Street Harassment

Night Walk

Other

Global Personal Alarm for Women Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Personal Alarm for Women Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Personal Alarm for Women revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Personal Alarm for Women revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Personal Alarm for Women sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Personal Alarm for Women sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

She?s Birdie

SLFORCE

Kuros

BASU

Alphahom

TrailSurvivor

Hootie

Spartan Defense

MaxxmAlarm

Noyzie

Crystal Alarm

SafeAlarm

Safety Siren

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-personal-alarm-for-women-forecast-2022-2028-259

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Personal Alarm for Women Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Personal Alarm for Women Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Personal Alarm for Women Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Personal Alarm for Women Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Personal Alarm for Women Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Personal Alarm for Women Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Personal Alarm for Women Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Personal Alarm for Women Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Personal Alarm for Women Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Personal Alarm for Women Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Personal Alarm for Women Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Personal Alarm for Women Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Personal Alarm for Women Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Alarm for Women Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Personal Alarm for Women Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Alarm for Women Companies

4 S

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-personal-alarm-for-women-forecast-2022-2028-259

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Personal Alarm for Women Market Research Report 2022

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest Publications