Personal Alarm for Women Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal Alarm for Women in global, including the following market information:
Global Personal Alarm for Women Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Personal Alarm for Women Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Personal Alarm for Women companies in 2021 (%)
The global Personal Alarm for Women market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Active Alarm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Personal Alarm for Women include She?s Birdie, SLFORCE, Kuros, BASU, Alphahom, TrailSurvivor, Hootie, Spartan Defense and MaxxmAlarm, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Personal Alarm for Women manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Personal Alarm for Women Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Personal Alarm for Women Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Active Alarm
Passive Alarm
Global Personal Alarm for Women Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Personal Alarm for Women Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Street Harassment
Night Walk
Other
Global Personal Alarm for Women Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Personal Alarm for Women Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Personal Alarm for Women revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Personal Alarm for Women revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Personal Alarm for Women sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Personal Alarm for Women sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
She?s Birdie
SLFORCE
Kuros
BASU
Alphahom
TrailSurvivor
Hootie
Spartan Defense
MaxxmAlarm
Noyzie
Crystal Alarm
SafeAlarm
Safety Siren
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Personal Alarm for Women Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Personal Alarm for Women Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Personal Alarm for Women Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Personal Alarm for Women Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Personal Alarm for Women Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Personal Alarm for Women Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Personal Alarm for Women Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Personal Alarm for Women Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Personal Alarm for Women Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Personal Alarm for Women Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Personal Alarm for Women Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Personal Alarm for Women Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Personal Alarm for Women Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Alarm for Women Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Personal Alarm for Women Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Alarm for Women Companies
4 S
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Personal Alarm for Women Market Research Report 2022