Online Travel Cruise Bookings Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Online Travel Cruise Bookings in Global, including the following market information:

Global Online Travel Cruise Bookings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Online Travel Cruise Bookings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Personal Cruise Bookings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Online Travel Cruise Bookings include Booking Holdings Inc., Expedia Group Inc., Trip.com Group Limited, Tripadvisor, Inc., Odigeo, MakeMyTrip Limited, Webjet Limited, Priceline and CVC and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Online Travel Cruise Bookings companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Online Travel Cruise Bookings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Travel Cruise Bookings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Personal Cruise Bookings

Group Cruise Bookings

Global Online Travel Cruise Bookings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Travel Cruise Bookings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Desktop PC

Mobile Phone

Tablet

Global Online Travel Cruise Bookings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Online Travel Cruise Bookings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Online Travel Cruise Bookings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Online Travel Cruise Bookings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Booking Holdings Inc.

Expedia Group Inc.

Trip.com Group Limited

Tripadvisor, Inc.

Odigeo

MakeMyTrip Limited

Webjet Limited

Priceline

CVC

Despegar

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Online Travel Cruise Bookings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Online Travel Cruise Bookings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Online Travel Cruise Bookings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Online Travel Cruise Bookings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Online Travel Cruise Bookings Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Online Travel Cruise Bookings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Online Travel Cruise Bookings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Online Travel Cruise Bookings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Online Travel Cruise Bookings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Online Travel Cruise Bookings Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Travel Cruise Bookings Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Online Travel Cruise Bookings Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

