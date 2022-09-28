Personal Safety Apps for Women Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal Safety Apps for Women in Global, including the following market information:
Global Personal Safety Apps for Women Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Personal Safety Apps for Women market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Voice Activation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Personal Safety Apps for Women include Circle Of 6, One Scream, iGoSafely, Smart 24×7, bSafe, Sekura, Citizen, Sister and Safetipin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Personal Safety Apps for Women companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Personal Safety Apps for Women Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Personal Safety Apps for Women Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Voice Activation
Button Activation
Global Personal Safety Apps for Women Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Personal Safety Apps for Women Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Street Harassment
Night Walk
Domestic Violence
Other
Global Personal Safety Apps for Women Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Personal Safety Apps for Women Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Personal Safety Apps for Women revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Personal Safety Apps for Women revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Circle Of 6
One Scream
iGoSafely
Smart 24×7
bSafe
Sekura
Citizen
Sister
Safetipin
Safe & The City
Noonlight
Life360
Letstrack
Watch Over Me
Red Panic Button
Namola
Sheroes
112 India
Eyewatch
Hollie Guard
Raksha
App-Elles
WanderSafe
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Personal Safety Apps for Women Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Personal Safety Apps for Women Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Personal Safety Apps for Women Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Personal Safety Apps for Women Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Personal Safety Apps for Women Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Personal Safety Apps for Women Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Personal Safety Apps for Women Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Personal Safety Apps for Women Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Personal Safety Apps for Women Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Personal Safety Apps for Women Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Safety Apps for Women Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Personal Safety Apps for Women Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
