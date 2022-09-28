Pet Professional Grooming Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pet Professional Grooming in Global, including the following market information:
Global Pet Professional Grooming Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pet Professional Grooming market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mini Grooming Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pet Professional Grooming include Mars, Banfield, Pol Veterinary, Brookhollow Vet Clinic, CVS Group, MedVet, PetIQ, Inc., PetVet Care Centers and Whiskers N Paws and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pet Professional Grooming companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pet Professional Grooming Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pet Professional Grooming Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Mini Grooming
Full Grooming
Global Pet Professional Grooming Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pet Professional Grooming Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pet Cat
Pet Dog
Other
Global Pet Professional Grooming Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Pet Professional Grooming Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pet Professional Grooming revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pet Professional Grooming revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mars
Banfield
Pol Veterinary
Brookhollow Vet Clinic
CVS Group
MedVet
PetIQ, Inc.
PetVet Care Centers
Whiskers N Paws
PetEdge
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pet Professional Grooming Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pet Professional Grooming Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pet Professional Grooming Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pet Professional Grooming Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pet Professional Grooming Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pet Professional Grooming Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pet Professional Grooming Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pet Professional Grooming Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Pet Professional Grooming Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Pet Professional Grooming Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Professional Grooming Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pet Professional Grooming Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Professional Grooming Companies
