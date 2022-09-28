Employee Transport Management System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Employee Transport Management System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Employee Transport Management System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Employee Transport Management System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Automatic Scheduling Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Employee Transport Management System include Mobisoft Infotech, Employeetransportmanagement, NevonProjects, Agiledge, Kairee Systems, AppDupe, Tekki Web Solutions, Dista and ITriangle Infotech Private Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Employee Transport Management System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Employee Transport Management System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Employee Transport Management System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Automatic Scheduling

Route Optimization

Mark Attendance

Other

Global Employee Transport Management System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Employee Transport Management System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Employee Transport Management System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Employee Transport Management System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Employee Transport Management System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Employee Transport Management System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mobisoft Infotech

Employeetransportmanagement

NevonProjects

Agiledge

Kairee Systems

AppDupe

Tekki Web Solutions

Dista

ITriangle Infotech Private Limited

FleetRobo

Smart24x7

Wticabs

Nyletech

Ginga

Connecteam

Infoplus

Logistically

Samsara

Kuebix

Trimble

Shipwell

Loqqat Ride

iSpot4u

Manhattan

Routematic

Select Cabs

ReapMind

dexgo

Asti

Arya Omnitalk

MoveInSync

Gunadhya

DAC

Fleet Star

KleverMIND

Uffizio

Ruptela

Aarav

Chetu

Overdrive

Acciva Travels

GeoRadius

Ramco

INCUBSENCE

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Employee Transport Management System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Employee Transport Management System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Employee Transport Management System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Employee Transport Management System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Employee Transport Management System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Employee Transport Management System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Employee Transport Management System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Employee Transport Management System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Employee Transport Management System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Employee Transport Management System Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Employee Transport Management System Players in Global Market

