Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager in global, including the following market information:

Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager companies in 2021 (%)

The global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monocular Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager include FLIR Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin, Thales Group, Fluke Corporation, BAE Systems, MSA Safety Incorporated, Elbit Systems and Testo SE & Co. KGaA and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monocular

Binocular

Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Civil

Military

Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FLIR Systems Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin

Thales Group

Fluke Corporation

BAE Systems

MSA Safety Incorporated

Elbit Systems

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

NEC Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2

