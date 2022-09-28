Uncategorized

Automated and Convenient Transportation Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated and Convenient Transportation in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automated and Convenient Transportation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automated and Convenient Transportation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automated and Convenient Transportation include Boeing, ULTra, Vectus, 2getthere, Modutram, Urbanloop, JPods, Britannica and Cabinentaxi and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automated and Convenient Transportation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automated and Convenient Transportation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automated and Convenient Transportation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Equipment

Control System

Global Automated and Convenient Transportation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automated and Convenient Transportation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

City Traffic

Tourist Traffic

Other

Global Automated and Convenient Transportation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Automated and Convenient Transportation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automated and Convenient Transportation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automated and Convenient Transportation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boeing

ULTra

Vectus

2getthere

Modutram

Urbanloop

JPods

Britannica

Cabinentaxi

Glydways

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automated and Convenient Transportation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automated and Convenient Transportation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automated and Convenient Transportation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automated and Convenient Transportation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automated and Convenient Transportation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automated and Convenient Transportation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automated and Convenient Transportation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automated and Convenient Transportation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automated and Convenient Transportation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Automated and Convenient Transportation Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated and Convenient Transportation Players in Global Market
3.6.1

