EV Charging Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of EV Charging Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global EV Charging Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global EV Charging Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Local Deployment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of EV Charging Software include EVBox, ChargeLab, AMPECO, Driivz, GO TO-U, GreenFlux, Tridens, ETREL and Shell Recharge, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the EV Charging Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global EV Charging Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global EV Charging Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Local Deployment
Cloud Based
Global EV Charging Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global EV Charging Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal
Enterprise
Global EV Charging Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global EV Charging Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies EV Charging Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies EV Charging Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
EVBox
ChargeLab
AMPECO
Driivz
GO TO-U
GreenFlux
Tridens
ETREL
Shell Recharge
EVUp
Monta
EV Connect
CURRENT
Virta
Everty
OrangeMantra
SourceForge
Centrica
Vector
Noodoe
Everon
Greenlots
AmpUp
S-PRO
PHOENIX CONTACT
Versinetic
Evgo
Fuuse
BEC
Ampcontrol
Clenergy EV
ChargePoint
AMPLY Power
SWTCH
Rolec
EO Charging
Fortum
IoTecha
OpenEVSE
OpConnect
Stem
ChargePanel
EV-Solve
Evie Networks
Explorern
EVSE LLC
EcoG
Gilbarco
eNovates
Pod Point
ICS
electriphi
Heliox
Parkable
Avnet Embedded
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 EV Charging Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global EV Charging Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global EV Charging Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global EV Charging Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global EV Charging Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top EV Charging Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global EV Charging Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global EV Charging Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 EV Charging Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies EV Charging Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EV Charging Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 EV Charging Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EV Charging Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
