Online Detached House Rental Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Online Detached House Rental in Global, including the following market information:

Global Online Detached House Rental Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Online Detached House Rental market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Short Term Rental Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Online Detached House Rental include Invitation Homes, American Homes 4 Rent, Tricon, Home Partners (Blackstone), Brookfield, Pulte Homes, Amherst Holdings LLC and Core Development Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Online Detached House Rental companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Online Detached House Rental Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Detached House Rental Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Short Term Rental

Long Term Rental

Global Online Detached House Rental Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Detached House Rental Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Enterprise Business

Personal Business

Global Online Detached House Rental Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Online Detached House Rental Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Online Detached House Rental revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Online Detached House Rental revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Invitation Homes

American Homes 4 Rent

Tricon

Home Partners (Blackstone)

Brookfield

Pulte Homes

Amherst Holdings LLC

Core Development Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Online Detached House Rental Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Online Detached House Rental Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Online Detached House Rental Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Online Detached House Rental Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Online Detached House Rental Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Online Detached House Rental Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Online Detached House Rental Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Online Detached House Rental Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Online Detached House Rental Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Online Detached House Rental Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Detached House Rental Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Online Detached House Rental Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Detac

