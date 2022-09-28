Pickup Truck Rental Solutions Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pickup Truck Rental Solutions in Global, including the following market information:
Global Pickup Truck Rental Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pickup Truck Rental Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pay by Time Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pickup Truck Rental Solutions include Enterprise, Hertz, Avis Budget, ALD Automotive, Arval, Sixt, Europcar, Localiza and AutoRentals.com, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pickup Truck Rental Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pickup Truck Rental Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pickup Truck Rental Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pay by Time
Pay by Times
Global Pickup Truck Rental Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pickup Truck Rental Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Business Rental
Leisure Rental
Global Pickup Truck Rental Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Pickup Truck Rental Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pickup Truck Rental Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pickup Truck Rental Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Enterprise
Hertz
Avis Budget
ALD Automotive
Arval
Sixt
Europcar
Localiza
AutoRentals.com
Orbitz
U-Haul
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pickup Truck Rental Solutions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pickup Truck Rental Solutions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pickup Truck Rental Solutions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pickup Truck Rental Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pickup Truck Rental Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pickup Truck Rental Solutions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pickup Truck Rental Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pickup Truck Rental Solutions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Pickup Truck Rental Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Pickup Truck Rental Solutions Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pickup Truck Rental Solutions Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pickup Truck Rental Solutions Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
