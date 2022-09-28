Biostorage Service Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biostorage Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Biostorage Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biostorage Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ambient Storage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biostorage Service include Precision for Medicine, Biostorage Services, SciSafe (BioLife Solutions), BioArkive, Precision Stability Storage, Vigilant Bioservices, Cellesce Limited, Masy BioServices (Alcami) and Sanguine. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biostorage Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biostorage Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Biostorage Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ambient Storage

Refrigerated and Frozen Storage

Ultra-low Storage

Others

Global Biostorage Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Biostorage Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Life Science Industry

Academic

Government Agencies

Others

Global Biostorage Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Biostorage Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biostorage Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biostorage Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Precision for Medicine

Biostorage Services

SciSafe (BioLife Solutions)

BioArkive

Precision Stability Storage

Vigilant Bioservices

Cellesce Limited

Masy BioServices (Alcami)

Sanguine

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biostorage Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biostorage Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biostorage Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biostorage Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biostorage Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biostorage Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biostorage Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biostorage Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Biostorage Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Biostorage Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biostorage Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biostorage Service Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biostorage Service Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Biostorage Service Market

