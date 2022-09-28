HFE-347 Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

HFE-347, also known as 1,1,2,2-Tetrafluoroethyl 2,2,2-Trifluoroethyl Ether(CAS 406-78-0), is a colorless transparent liquid with the molecular formula C4H3F7O. It has many advantages such as low surface tension, low viscosity, non-flammability, environmental protection, etc., and can replace ODS cleaning agent. It is an environmentally friendly solvent and can be used as a cleaning agent, a desiccant, an auxiliary agent for removing dust or non-condensable gas, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of HFE-347 in global, including the following market information:

Global HFE-347 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global HFE-347 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five HFE-347 companies in 2021 (%)

The global HFE-347 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of HFE-347 include AGC Chemicals, Daikin Industries, Fujian Sannong New Materials, Zhejiang Juhua, Weihai MooChun Bio-Tech, Quzhou Dongye Chemical Technology, ZhongFu Chemical Material Technology, Shandong Hua Fluorochemical and Fuxin Hengtong Fluorine Chemicals and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the HFE-347 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global HFE-347 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global HFE-347 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 99%

Purity 99.5%

Others

Global HFE-347 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global HFE-347 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fluorine Solvent

Metal Cleaner

Solder Cleaner

Others

Global HFE-347 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global HFE-347 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies HFE-347 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies HFE-347 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies HFE-347 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies HFE-347 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AGC Chemicals

Daikin Industries

Fujian Sannong New Materials

Zhejiang Juhua

Weihai MooChun Bio-Tech

Quzhou Dongye Chemical Technology

ZhongFu Chemical Material Technology

Shandong Hua Fluorochemical

Fuxin Hengtong Fluorine Chemicals

Jinan Guochen Taifu Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 HFE-347 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global HFE-347 Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global HFE-347 Overall Market Size

2.1 Global HFE-347 Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global HFE-347 Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global HFE-347 Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top HFE-347 Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global HFE-347 Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global HFE-347 Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global HFE-347 Sales by Companies

3.5 Global HFE-347 Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 HFE-347 Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers HFE-347 Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HFE-347 Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 HFE-347 Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 HFE-347 Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global HFE-347 Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Purity 99%

4.1.3 Purity 99.5%

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Global HFE-347 Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global HF

