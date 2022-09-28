Plant-based Tableware Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plant-based Tableware in global, including the following market information:

Global Plant-based Tableware Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plant-based Tableware Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Plant-based Tableware companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plant-based Tableware market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plant-based Tableware include Vegware Ltd, Pactiv, Shenzhen Grizzlies Industries Co, DevEuro, Industrias Betik, GoEco, Bio Futura, Dart Container Corporation and Ecoriti, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plant-based Tableware manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plant-based Tableware Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plant-based Tableware Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plates

Bowls

Trays

Clamshells

Others

Global Plant-based Tableware Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plant-based Tableware Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Household

Global Plant-based Tableware Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plant-based Tableware Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plant-based Tableware revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plant-based Tableware revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plant-based Tableware sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Plant-based Tableware sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Vegware Ltd

Pactiv

Shenzhen Grizzlies Industries Co

DevEuro

Industrias Betik

GoEco

Bio Futura

Dart Container Corporation

Ecoriti

PacknWood

Genpak

Duni AB

Gold Plast

Pappco Greenware

Ecoware

Natural Tableware

Dispo International

Detpak

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plant-based Tableware Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plant-based Tableware Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plant-based Tableware Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plant-based Tableware Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plant-based Tableware Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plant-based Tableware Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plant-based Tableware Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plant-based Tableware Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plant-based Tableware Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plant-based Tableware Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plant-based Tableware Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plant-based Tableware Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plant-based Tableware Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant-based Tableware Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plant-based Tableware Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant-based Tableware Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

