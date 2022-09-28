Smart Grid Software Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A smart grid is a self-sufficient electricity supply network that uses digital communications technology for monitoring, control, and analysis within the supply chain and can act remotely on network incidents, improving the supply and relationship with the environment by providing reliable and efficient power supply through various smart grid applications and technologies. Smart grid software is an important part of the smart grid infrastructure that helps simplify the implementation and functionality of the smart grid and improve process efficiency and reduce energy production costs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Grid Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Smart Grid Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smart Grid Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Grid Software include ABB, GE, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Itron, Cisco, IBM, Oracle and Honeywell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smart Grid Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart Grid Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smart Grid Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Global Smart Grid Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smart Grid Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Utilities
Global Smart Grid Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Smart Grid Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Smart Grid Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Smart Grid Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
GE
Siemens
Schneider Electric
Itron
Cisco
IBM
Oracle
Honeywell
Eaton
Landis+Gyr
Emerson
Aclara Technologies
Chetu
Accenture
SAP
Globema
S&C Electric
PSI Software
Mitsubishi Electric
Kamstrup
Trilliant
Enel X
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Grid Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart Grid Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart Grid Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart Grid Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smart Grid Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart Grid Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart Grid Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart Grid Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Grid Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Smart Grid Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Grid Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Grid Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Grid Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Smart Grid S
