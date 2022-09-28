Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Anti-corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump’s body is made of polytetrafluoroethylene PTFE (commonly known as Teflon), which can withstand the corrosive gas emitted by the strong filtered sample.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump in global, including the following market information:
Global Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
One Pump Head Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump include KNF, ULVAC, Edwards Vacuum, Leybold, Gardner Denver Thomas GmbH, Yamato Scientific, Hawach Scientific, Wiggens and Medfuture Biotech Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
One Pump Head
Tow Pump Heads
Global Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Industry
Pharma Industry
Others
Global Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
KNF
ULVAC
Edwards Vacuum
Leybold
Gardner Denver Thomas GmbH
Yamato Scientific
Hawach Scientific
Wiggens
Medfuture Biotech Co., Ltd.
Air Dimensions, Inc.
ALLDOO Micropump
Ningbo Yinzhou Maisi
