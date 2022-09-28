Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Anti-corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump’s body is made of polytetrafluoroethylene PTFE (commonly known as Teflon), which can withstand the corrosive gas emitted by the strong filtered sample.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump in global, including the following market information:

Global Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

One Pump Head Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump include KNF, ULVAC, Edwards Vacuum, Leybold, Gardner Denver Thomas GmbH, Yamato Scientific, Hawach Scientific, Wiggens and Medfuture Biotech Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

One Pump Head

Tow Pump Heads

Global Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Industry

Pharma Industry

Others

Global Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KNF

ULVAC

Edwards Vacuum

Leybold

Gardner Denver Thomas GmbH

Yamato Scientific

Hawach Scientific

Wiggens

Medfuture Biotech Co., Ltd.

Air Dimensions, Inc.

ALLDOO Micropump

Ningbo Yinzhou Maisi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Corrosive Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Players in Globa

