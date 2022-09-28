Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The cotton spunlace non-woven fabric is made of natural fiber pure cotton, which is made of cotton, loose cotton, and the cotton is finished into a net by a sophisticated carding machine and a laminating machine and a drafting machine. The needle-shaped water column is entangled into a cloth by a water puncturing machine. It takes only 5 minutes from raw cotton to finished cloth, which saves spinning and weaving than traditional woven fabrics, shortens working hours, saves a lot of energy, labor and equipment, low carbon environmental protection, energy saving and emission reduction, and reduces costs. About %, its craft has the world’s advanced level of fabric technology.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric in global, including the following market information:

Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 40gsm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric include Unitika, Marusan Industry, Winner Medical, Ihsan Sons, Textisol, Sanitars, Eruslu Nonwoven Group (ENG), Salvin Textile and WPT Nonwovens, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 40gsm

40-70gsm

Above 70gsm

Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Daily Cleaning Care

Cosmetic Products

Medical Materials

Hygiene Products

Industrial Materials

Others

Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Unitika

Marusan Industry

Winner Medical

Ihsan Sons

Textisol

Sanitars

Eruslu Nonwoven Group (ENG)

Salvin Textile

WPT Nonwovens

Daesung Medical

Anhui Huamao Group

Xinlong Nonwovens

Zhejiang Zhenbang Industrial

Weston Manufacturing

Huibei Xinrou Technology

Anhui Jiaxin Medical Products

Shandong Sweet Nonwoven Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven

