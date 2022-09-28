Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The cotton spunlace non-woven fabric is made of natural fiber pure cotton, which is made of cotton, loose cotton, and the cotton is finished into a net by a sophisticated carding machine and a laminating machine and a drafting machine. The needle-shaped water column is entangled into a cloth by a water puncturing machine. It takes only 5 minutes from raw cotton to finished cloth, which saves spinning and weaving than traditional woven fabrics, shortens working hours, saves a lot of energy, labor and equipment, low carbon environmental protection, energy saving and emission reduction, and reduces costs. About %, its craft has the world’s advanced level of fabric technology.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric in global, including the following market information:
Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 40gsm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric include Unitika, Marusan Industry, Winner Medical, Ihsan Sons, Textisol, Sanitars, Eruslu Nonwoven Group (ENG), Salvin Textile and WPT Nonwovens, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 40gsm
40-70gsm
Above 70gsm
Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Daily Cleaning Care
Cosmetic Products
Medical Materials
Hygiene Products
Industrial Materials
Others
Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Unitika
Marusan Industry
Winner Medical
Ihsan Sons
Textisol
Sanitars
Eruslu Nonwoven Group (ENG)
Salvin Textile
WPT Nonwovens
Daesung Medical
Anhui Huamao Group
Xinlong Nonwovens
Zhejiang Zhenbang Industrial
Weston Manufacturing
Huibei Xinrou Technology
Anhui Jiaxin Medical Products
Shandong Sweet Nonwoven Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cotton Spunlace Nonwoven
