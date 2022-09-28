HCFO-1233zd Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

HCFO-1233zd is a non-ozone-depleting hydrofluoro-olefin with an ultra-low global warming potential (GWP). It can be used as a non flammable high performing blowing agent for spray PU foam. It also can be used as a solvent or carrier fluid. R1233zd(E) has some unique benefits, such as excellent cooling and foaming action, solubility with a wide range, non VOC emission, low environmental impact.

This report contains market size and forecasts of HCFO-1233zd in global, including the following market information:

Global HCFO-1233zd Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global HCFO-1233zd Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five HCFO-1233zd companies in 2021 (%)

The global HCFO-1233zd market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

HCFO-1233zd(Z) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of HCFO-1233zd include Honeywell, Arkema, CGC, Sinochem Lantian, Huanxin Fluoro and Beijing Yuji Science & Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the HCFO-1233zd manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global HCFO-1233zd Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global HCFO-1233zd Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

HCFO-1233zd(Z)

HCFO-1233zd(E)

Global HCFO-1233zd Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global HCFO-1233zd Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Blowing Agent

Refrigerant

Cleaning Agents

Others

Global HCFO-1233zd Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global HCFO-1233zd Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies HCFO-1233zd revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies HCFO-1233zd revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies HCFO-1233zd sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies HCFO-1233zd sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell

Arkema

CGC

Sinochem Lantian

Huanxin Fluoro

Beijing Yuji Science & Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 HCFO-1233zd Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global HCFO-1233zd Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global HCFO-1233zd Overall Market Size

2.1 Global HCFO-1233zd Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global HCFO-1233zd Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global HCFO-1233zd Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top HCFO-1233zd Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global HCFO-1233zd Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global HCFO-1233zd Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global HCFO-1233zd Sales by Companies

3.5 Global HCFO-1233zd Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 HCFO-1233zd Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers HCFO-1233zd Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HCFO-1233zd Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 HCFO-1233zd Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 HCFO-1233zd Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global HCFO-1233zd Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 HCFO-1233zd(Z)

4.1.3 HCFO-1233zd(E)

4.2 By Type – Global HCFO-1233z

