HCFO-1233zd Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
HCFO-1233zd is a non-ozone-depleting hydrofluoro-olefin with an ultra-low global warming potential (GWP). It can be used as a non flammable high performing blowing agent for spray PU foam. It also can be used as a solvent or carrier fluid. R1233zd(E) has some unique benefits, such as excellent cooling and foaming action, solubility with a wide range, non VOC emission, low environmental impact.
This report contains market size and forecasts of HCFO-1233zd in global, including the following market information:
Global HCFO-1233zd Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global HCFO-1233zd Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five HCFO-1233zd companies in 2021 (%)
The global HCFO-1233zd market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
HCFO-1233zd(Z) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of HCFO-1233zd include Honeywell, Arkema, CGC, Sinochem Lantian, Huanxin Fluoro and Beijing Yuji Science & Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the HCFO-1233zd manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global HCFO-1233zd Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global HCFO-1233zd Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
HCFO-1233zd(Z)
HCFO-1233zd(E)
Global HCFO-1233zd Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global HCFO-1233zd Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Blowing Agent
Refrigerant
Cleaning Agents
Others
Global HCFO-1233zd Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global HCFO-1233zd Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies HCFO-1233zd revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies HCFO-1233zd revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies HCFO-1233zd sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies HCFO-1233zd sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Honeywell
Arkema
CGC
Sinochem Lantian
Huanxin Fluoro
Beijing Yuji Science & Technology
