Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Parcel Machines (APM) in global, including the following market information:
Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automated Parcel Machines (APM) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Indoor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automated Parcel Machines (APM) include Quadient (Neopost), TZ Limited, American Locker, Florence Corporation, Cleveron, Hollman, Luxer One, Parcel Port and KEBA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automated Parcel Machines (APM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Indoor
Outdoor
Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retail
Family
University
Office
Other
Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automated Parcel Machines (APM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automated Parcel Machines (APM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automated Parcel Machines (APM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automated Parcel Machines (APM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Quadient (Neopost)
TZ Limited
American Locker
Florence Corporation
Cleveron
Hollman
Luxer One
Parcel Port
KEBA
Zhilai Tech
InPost
My Parcel Locker
Kern
MobiiKey
SwipBox
Hive Box (China Post)
Cloud Box
Shanghai Fuyou
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automated Parcel Machine
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest Publications