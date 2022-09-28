Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Parcel Machines (APM) in global, including the following market information:

Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-automated-parcel-machines-forecast-2022-2028-344

Global top five Automated Parcel Machines (APM) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Indoor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automated Parcel Machines (APM) include Quadient (Neopost), TZ Limited, American Locker, Florence Corporation, Cleveron, Hollman, Luxer One, Parcel Port and KEBA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automated Parcel Machines (APM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Indoor

Outdoor

Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail

Family

University

Office

Other

Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automated Parcel Machines (APM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automated Parcel Machines (APM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automated Parcel Machines (APM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automated Parcel Machines (APM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Quadient (Neopost)

TZ Limited

American Locker

Florence Corporation

Cleveron

Hollman

Luxer One

Parcel Port

KEBA

Zhilai Tech

InPost

My Parcel Locker

Kern

MobiiKey

SwipBox

Hive Box (China Post)

Cloud Box

Shanghai Fuyou

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-automated-parcel-machines-forecast-2022-2028-344

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Parcel Machines (APM) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automated Parcel Machine

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-automated-parcel-machines-forecast-2022-2028-344

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/



https://www.24marketreports.com/latest Publications