Rumen Protected Product Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rumen protected technology is one such approach, involving feed management by which the dietary nutrients such as fat and protein are protected from hydrolysis, allowing these nutrients to bypass rumen and get digested absorbed from the lower tract. It is also called as bypass nutrients technology.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rumen Protected Product in global, including the following market information:
Global Rumen Protected Product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rumen Protected Product Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Rumen Protected Product companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rumen Protected Product market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rumen Protected Amino Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rumen Protected Product include Evonik, Adisseo, Novus International, CJ Cheiljedang, Sumitomo Chemicals, Ajinomoto, Kaesler Nutrition, Kemin and Innovad, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rumen Protected Product manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rumen Protected Product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Rumen Protected Product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rumen Protected Amino Acid
Rumen Protected Choline
Rumen Protected Niacin
Rumen Protected Glucose
Others
Global Rumen Protected Product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Rumen Protected Product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Calf
Dairy Cattle
Beef Cattle
Others
Global Rumen Protected Product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Rumen Protected Product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rumen Protected Product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rumen Protected Product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rumen Protected Product sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Rumen Protected Product sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Evonik
Adisseo
Novus International
CJ Cheiljedang
Sumitomo Chemicals
Ajinomoto
Kaesler Nutrition
Kemin
Innovad
Vitatrace Nutrition
Vetagro
Milk Specialties
Bewital Agri
H.J. Baker and Bro
QualiTech
Beijing Oriental Kingherd Biotechnology
King Techina Group
Yaofi Bio-Tech
Hunan Perfly Biotech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rumen Protected Product Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rumen Protected Product Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rumen Protected Product Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rumen Protected Product Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rumen Protected Product Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rumen Protected Product Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rumen Protected Product Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rumen Protected Product Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rumen Protected Product Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rumen Protected Product Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rumen Protected Product Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rumen Protected Product Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rumen Protected Product Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rumen Protected Product Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rumen Protected Product Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rumen Protected Product Companies
4 Sights by Product
