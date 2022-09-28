Vitamin B12 Deficiency Treatment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Vitamin B12, is an important water-soluble vitamin. It mainly helps in nerve tissue health, brain function and red blood cells production. Also, vitamin helps in bone formation, mineralization, and growth. In large surveys in the United States and the United Kingdom, approx. 6% of those aged more than 60 years are Vitamin B12 deficient.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vitamin B12 Deficiency Treatment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Vitamin B12 Deficiency Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vitamin B12 Deficiency Treatment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydroxocobalamin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vitamin B12 Deficiency Treatment include Watson Company, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo, Dr. Reddy?s Laboratories, Mylan, Pfizer, Teligent, Himalaya Herbal Healthcare and Dabur International. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vitamin B12 Deficiency Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vitamin B12 Deficiency Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Vitamin B12 Deficiency Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hydroxocobalamin
Cyanocobalamin
Global Vitamin B12 Deficiency Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Vitamin B12 Deficiency Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital Pharmacy
Online Sales
Retail Pharmacy
Global Vitamin B12 Deficiency Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Vitamin B12 Deficiency Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vitamin B12 Deficiency Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vitamin B12 Deficiency Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Watson Company
Merck
Daiichi Sankyo
Dr. Reddy?s Laboratories
Mylan
Pfizer
Teligent
Himalaya Herbal Healthcare
Dabur International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vitamin B12 Deficiency Treatment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vitamin B12 Deficiency Treatment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vitamin B12 Deficiency Treatment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vitamin B12 Deficiency Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vitamin B12 Deficiency Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vitamin B12 Deficiency Treatment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vitamin B12 Deficiency Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vitamin B12 Deficiency Treatment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Vitamin B12 Deficiency Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Vitamin B12 Deficiency Treatment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vitamin B12 Deficiency Treatment Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vitamin B12 Deficiency Treatment Companies
