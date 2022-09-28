Enterprise Single Sign-On Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The enterprise single sign-on boosts the productivity of the organization with its ability to manage multiple domain and applications, thus this ability of enterprise single sign-on is a key factor driving the growth of the market. The enterprise single sign-on offers better security by eliminating the use of stored and repeated passwords, thus enterprise single sign-on provides improved compliance and security policies, which is another factor fueling the growth of the enterprise single sign-on market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Enterprise Single Sign-On in Global, including the following market information:
Global Enterprise Single Sign-On Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Enterprise Single Sign-On market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Enterprise Single Sign-On include IBM, OneLogin, Dell Software, OKTA, CA Technologies, NetIQ Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SailPoint Technologies and Centrify Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Enterprise Single Sign-On companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Enterprise Single Sign-On Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Enterprise Single Sign-On Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-premise
Cloud
Global Enterprise Single Sign-On Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Enterprise Single Sign-On Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
BFSI
Healthcare
Government
Retail
Education
IT and Telecom
Others
Global Enterprise Single Sign-On Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Enterprise Single Sign-On Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Enterprise Single Sign-On revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Enterprise Single Sign-On revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM
OneLogin
Dell Software
OKTA
CA Technologies
NetIQ Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SailPoint Technologies
Centrify Corporation
Ping Identity Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Enterprise Single Sign-On Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Enterprise Single Sign-On Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Enterprise Single Sign-On Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Enterprise Single Sign-On Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Enterprise Single Sign-On Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Enterprise Single Sign-On Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Enterprise Single Sign-On Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Enterprise Single Sign-On Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Enterprise Single Sign-On Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Enterprise Single Sign-On Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enterprise Single Sign-On Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Enterprise Single Sign-On Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enterprise Single Sign-On Companies
4 Market Si
