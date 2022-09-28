Alginate Mixing System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Alginate mixing systems are the mixers used to prepare alginate paste used as a cast in orthodontic practices. Alginates are magnesium, calcium and sodium salts of alginic acid, which is found in the cell wall of brown algae. It should be noted though, that the extraction process involves the extraction of only sodium alginic powder from brown algae as calcium and magnesium are non-soluble in water, whereas sodium is soluble in water.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Alginate Mixing System in global, including the following market information:
Global Alginate Mixing System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Alginate Mixing System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Alginate Mixing System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Alginate Mixing System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Manual Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Alginate Mixing System include Dentsply Sirona, Zhermack, Dentamerica, Kerr Corporation, THINKY, Motion Dental Equipment Corporation, Cavex, MESTRA and LASCOD Spa and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Alginate Mixing System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alginate Mixing System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Alginate Mixing System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Manual
Automated
Global Alginate Mixing System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Alginate Mixing System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Orthodontic Clinics
Others
Global Alginate Mixing System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Alginate Mixing System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Alginate Mixing System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Alginate Mixing System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Alginate Mixing System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Alginate Mixing System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dentsply Sirona
Zhermack
Dentamerica
Kerr Corporation
THINKY
Motion Dental Equipment Corporation
Cavex
MESTRA
LASCOD Spa
Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alginate Mixing System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alginate Mixing System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alginate Mixing System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alginate Mixing System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alginate Mixing System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alginate Mixing System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alginate Mixing System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alginate Mixing System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alginate Mixing System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alginate Mixing System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alginate Mixing System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alginate Mixing System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alginate Mixing System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alginate Mixing System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alginate Mixing System Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alginate Mixing System Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
