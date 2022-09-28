Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
There are around 5,000 genetic disorders and syndromes that affect the mankind. Of this vast number, at least one third of them are related to eyes. With the recent advancements in molecular genetics and various sequencing methods, a wide array of various hereditary eye diseases have been discovered.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ocular Genetic Diagnostic in Global, including the following market information:
Global Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ocular Genetic Diagnostic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ocular Genetic Diagnostic include Quest Diagnostics, Columbia ophthalmology, Centogene, DBGen, Medgenome, Sankara Nethralaya, Fulgent Genetics, GeneDx and Devyser and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ocular Genetic Diagnostic companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Next-generation Sequencing (NGS)
Multiplex Ligation-Dependent Probe Amplification (MLPA)
Fragment Analysis PCR for Repeat Expansion Analysis
Global Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Diagnostic Laboratories
Academic and Research Centers
Others
Global Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ocular Genetic Diagnostic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ocular Genetic Diagnostic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Quest Diagnostics
Columbia ophthalmology
Centogene
DBGen
Medgenome
Sankara Nethralaya
Fulgent Genetics
GeneDx
Devyser
Invitae Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Companies
