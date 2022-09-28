Long Acting Drug Delivery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Long acting drug delivery systems involve slow absorption of a drug containing active pharmaceutical ingredients, which are released into the system over subsequent time. The role of long acting drug delivery systems is clinically and medically beneficial for the treatment of chronic diseases and chronic pain, as well as certain neurological disorders. Long acting drug delivery systems include injectables, implants, microarrays or micro needle patches and broadly neutralizing monoclonal antibodies. The demand of long acting drug delivery systems is largely based on their high efficiency and targeted method of drug delivery.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Long Acting Drug Delivery in Global, including the following market information:

Global Long Acting Drug Delivery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Long Acting Drug Delivery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Device Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Long Acting Drug Delivery include ViiV Healthcare, Halozyme Therapeutics, Lubrizol Life Science, Celanese Corporation, Kashiv BioSciences, 4P Therapeutics, Ipsen, Midatech Pharma and Re-Vana Therapeutics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Long Acting Drug Delivery companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Long Acting Drug Delivery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Long Acting Drug Delivery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Device

Parenteral Injections

Global Long Acting Drug Delivery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Long Acting Drug Delivery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Specialty Clinics

Clinical Research Institutes

Others

Global Long Acting Drug Delivery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Long Acting Drug Delivery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Long Acting Drug Delivery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Long Acting Drug Delivery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ViiV Healthcare

Halozyme Therapeutics

Lubrizol Life Science

Celanese Corporation

Kashiv BioSciences

4P Therapeutics

Ipsen

Midatech Pharma

Re-Vana Therapeutics

Creative Biolabs

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Long Acting Drug Delivery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Long Acting Drug Delivery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Long Acting Drug Delivery Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Long Acting Drug Delivery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Long Acting Drug Delivery Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Long Acting Drug Delivery Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Long Acting Drug Delivery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Long Acting Drug Delivery Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Long Acting Drug Delivery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Long Acting Drug Delivery Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Long Acting Drug Delivery Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Long Acting Drug Delivery Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Long Acting Drug Delivery Companies

4 Market Si

