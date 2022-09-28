Molecular Transport Medium Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Molecular Transport Medium (MTM) offers the safest option for transportation because it inactivates the virus or pathogen, whereas samples stored in traditional transport medium such as viral transport medium or universal transport medium will remain infectious and continue to pose safety risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Molecular Transport Medium in global, including the following market information:

Global Molecular Transport Medium Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-molecular-transport-medium-forecast-2022-2028-792

Global Molecular Transport Medium Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Molecular Transport Medium companies in 2021 (%)

The global Molecular Transport Medium market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Viral Transport Medium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Molecular Transport Medium include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medical Wire and Equipment, COPAN Diagnostics, Titan Biotech, EKF Diagnostics, Trinity Biotech, Puritan Medical Products and Longhorn Vaccines-Diagnostics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Molecular Transport Medium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Molecular Transport Medium Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Molecular Transport Medium Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Viral Transport Medium

Virus Swabs

Global Molecular Transport Medium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Molecular Transport Medium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Diagnostic Laboratories

Microbiology Laboratories

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Global Molecular Transport Medium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Molecular Transport Medium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Molecular Transport Medium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Molecular Transport Medium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Molecular Transport Medium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Molecular Transport Medium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Medical Wire and Equipment

COPAN Diagnostics

Titan Biotech

EKF Diagnostics

Trinity Biotech

Puritan Medical Products

Longhorn Vaccines-Diagnostics

Mylab Discovery Solutions

2BScientific

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/life-sciences/global-molecular-transport-medium-forecast-2022-2028-792

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Molecular Transport Medium Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Molecular Transport Medium Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Molecular Transport Medium Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Molecular Transport Medium Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Molecular Transport Medium Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Molecular Transport Medium Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Molecular Transport Medium Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Molecular Transport Medium Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Molecular Transport Medium Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Molecular Transport Medium Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Molecular Transport Medium Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Molecular Transport Medium Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Molecular Transport Medium Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Molecular Transport Medium Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Molecular Transport Medium Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Molecular

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/life-sciences/global-molecular-transport-medium-forecast-2022-2028-792

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Molecular Transport Medium Market Research Report 2022

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest Publications