Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pressure sensitive adhesive with thermally conductive fillers that do not require a heat cure cycle to form an excellent bond to many substrates. Only pressure is needed to form an excellent bond and thermal interface.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silicone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives include 3M, henkel, PPI Adhesive Products, JBC-Tech, Stockwell Elastomerics, RS Components, Dupont and Shenzhen Huayan Adhesive, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Silicone
Acrylic
Global Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronics
Medical Supplies
Automotive
Global Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
henkel
PPI Adhesive Products
JBC-Tech
Stockwell Elastomerics
RS Components
Dupont
Shenzhen Huayan Adhesive
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Glo
